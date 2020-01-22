Jose Mourinho Comments On Further Tottenham Hotspur Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has commented on the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur making signings before the transfer window closes later this month and urged calm.



Spurs have added Gedson Fernandes to their squad in this month's window, but Mourinho is looking for a striker to replace the void left by an injury to Harry Kane.













They have been linked with a host of options including, most recently, Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.



Mourinho has indicated he is looking to bolster his squad to its optimum level, but has urged supporters to be calm as the window reaches its climax.





Following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Norwich, Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC when asked about further signings: "Everyone at the club wants to give the best conditions to the team but we think every day and communicate every day.







"We have to be calm."



With the win over rock bottom Norwich, Mourinho's Spurs have now moved up to sixth place and are six points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who the Portuguese will hope to reel in.





Along with the three points on Wednesday night, Spurs also had another boost with the return of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to action.

