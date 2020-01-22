XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/01/2020 - 21:52 GMT

Jose Mourinho Comments On Further Tottenham Hotspur Signings

 




Jose Mourinho has commented on the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur making signings before the transfer window closes later this month and urged calm. 

Spurs have added Gedson Fernandes to their squad in this month's window, but Mourinho is looking for a striker to replace the void left by an injury to Harry Kane.


 



They have been linked with a host of options including, most recently, Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

Mourinho has indicated he is looking to bolster his squad to its optimum level, but has urged supporters to be calm as the window reaches its climax.
 


Following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Norwich, Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC when asked about further signings: "Everyone at the club wants to give the best conditions to the team but we think every day and communicate every day.



"We have to be calm."

With the win over rock bottom Norwich, Mourinho's Spurs have now moved up to sixth place and are six points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who the Portuguese will hope to reel in.
 


Along with the three points on Wednesday night, Spurs also had another boost with the return of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to action.
 