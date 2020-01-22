Jose Mourinho Tackles Willian Jose Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn into commenting on Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.



Spurs are targeting a striker after Harry Kane was ruled out through injury and it has been claimed they are closing in on a deal to snap up Jose.













Real Sociedad withdrew Jose from their squad which beat Espanyol 2-0 in the Spanish Cup this evening amid speculation over the player travelling to England.



Tottenham boss Mourinho however is not prepared to discuss Jose, despite the transfer talk.





" He's a Real Sociedad player", Spurs boss Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.







"I don't comment on players from other clubs. I can only speak about my players.



"I think it's a question of respect to the coaches and the clubs where the players belong", the Portuguese added.





Jose joined Real Sociedad in 2016 and found the back of the net eleven times in 31 La Liga outings last season.



The 28-year-old has been on target for the Spanish side eight times in La Liga so far this term and is under contract until 2024.

