Jozo Simunovic Starts – Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.



Neil Lennon's side suffered a blow before the international break in losing to rivals Rangers, who are now just two points behind in the title race and have a game in hand.













Lennon will want no mistake making by his men in what is their first league game back in action after the break.





Celtic have won their last four meetings against Kilmarnock and their last visit to Rugby Park in February last year saw them run out 1-0 winners.





Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal, while in central defence he picks Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien; Jozo Simunovic and Jeremie Frimpong are full-backs. Midfield sees Scott Brown look to dominate, while Olivier Ntcham is also picked. Callum McGregor and Jonny Hayes play, while Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard start.







If the Celtic manager needs to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Mikey Johnston and Moritz Bauer.





Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock



Forster, Simunovic, Jullien, Ajer, Frimpong, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Hayes, Griffiths, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bauer, Arzani, Johnston, Bayo, Klimala

