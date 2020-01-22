XRegister
26 October 2019

22/01/2020 - 19:20 GMT

Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced his squad that will take on Burnley in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford later this evening.  

The Premier League giants are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool and could close the gap with Chelsea in the top four race with a home win.
 

 



With injuries to Marcus Rashford and a host of other key players, Solskjaer has been forced to ring the changes to his starting eleven at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial will lead the line for Solskjaer’s side and Juan Mata and Daniel James will look to provide the attacking impetus. Andreas Pereira has also got another opportunity in the starting eleven.
 


With Victor Lindelof out with illness, Phil Jones has got a chance alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of Manchester United’s defence.



Angel Gomes, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood are some of the options Manchester United have on the bench today.
 


Manchester United Team vs Burnley

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, Andreas, Mata, James, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Shaw, Gomes, Lingard, Greenwood 
 