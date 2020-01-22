XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/01/2020 - 09:47 GMT

Leeds United Take Look At Striking Option But Not Main Target

 




Leeds United have taken a look at Middlesbrough hitman Britt Assombalonga as an option, but he is not on their main list of striker targets, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have been forced into the market for a striker this month after Arsenal decided to cut short Eddie Nketiah’s loan stint at Elland Road.  


 



Southampton striker Che Adams has been a top target and the club have held talks with the Saints over signing the former Birmingham City star on a loan deal with a view to buying him.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to lose the player and Leeds are becoming increasingly pessimistic about their chances of landing the striker.
 


Leeds are prepared to look at other target and there were suggestions that Middleborough’s Assombalonga is one of the players the club are considering.



The 27-year-old has scored six goals in the Championship this season and has not featured since the start of December.

Leeds have indeed looked at him as a possible option for their striking woes, but he is not one of the top names on the club's list.
 


Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of signing a striker and Leeds are hopeful that in the next week or so they will manage to get one in the building.
 