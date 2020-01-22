Leeds United Take Look At Striking Option But Not Main Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have taken a look at Middlesbrough hitman Britt Assombalonga as an option, but he is not on their main list of striker targets, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have been forced into the market for a striker this month after Arsenal decided to cut short Eddie Nketiah’s loan stint at Elland Road.













Southampton striker Che Adams has been a top target and the club have held talks with the Saints over signing the former Birmingham City star on a loan deal with a view to buying him.



But Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to lose the player and Leeds are becoming increasingly pessimistic about their chances of landing the striker.





Leeds are prepared to look at other target and there were suggestions that Middleborough’s Assombalonga is one of the players the club are considering.







The 27-year-old has scored six goals in the Championship this season and has not featured since the start of December.



Leeds have indeed looked at him as a possible option for their striking woes, but he is not one of the top names on the club's list.





Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of signing a striker and Leeds are hopeful that in the next week or so they will manage to get one in the building.

