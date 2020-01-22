Leeds United With Options Abroad In Striker Hunt

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have options abroad as they look to snap up a striker before the transfer window closes.



The Championship giants made Southampton's Che Adams their number one target after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah, but Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has blocked the move.













Leeds are claimed to have now had three proposals for Adams knocked back by the Premier League club and appear likely to have to move on to other options.



They have looked at Watford's Andre Gray and Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga, but according to The Athletic, they also have options abroad.





Leeds could look to make use of director of football Victor Orta's contacts book, while head coach Marcelo Bielsa is well-travelled across world football.







The Whites have just brought in a young goalkeeper from Italy in the shape of Elia Caprile.



They are also chasing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda, who has been tipped to arrive at Elland Road later this week.





However, Leeds are down to a single senior striker after Nketiah's departure and many fans consider it essential a new hitman is signed soon.

