Manchester United Attempt To Move Needle On Bruno Fernandes Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have moved the needle in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes with an improved offer for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.



Fernandes played in Sporting Lisbon’s 2-1 defeat at Braga on Tuesday night and it was still in unclear whether it was his last game in the club's colours.













Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon resumed talks over the weekend after it appeared that the deal was dead in the water due to both clubs seeming unwilling to budge.



Sporting Lisbon were not prepared to accept Manchester United’s initial offer and insisted on getting a deal done worth €70m.





Another round of talks have taken place between the two clubs and it has been claimed Manchester United have made an improved offer.







The Premier League giants are now prepared to pay an upfront fee of €55m and another €10m as performance-based bonuses.



The offer is still short of the €60m Sporting Lisbon want as a guaranteed fee upfront, but Manchester United are hopeful that a compromise could be agreed upon.





Fernandes has made it clear to Sporting Lisbon that he wants to leave the club in January after the club killed his chances of moving to the Premier League last summer.



The 25-year-old has already agreed personal terms on a contract with Manchester United and is eagerly waiting for the two clubs to sort out a fee.

