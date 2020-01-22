Michail Antonio On Bench – West Ham Team vs Leicester Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit at the King Power Stadium tonight.



David Moyes' men sit in 17th in the Premier League table and only kept outside the relegation zone on goal difference.













West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Everton last weekend and their last league win came on New Year's Day, something Moyes will be desperate to change this evening.



West Ham are without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, meaning that Darren Randolph is in goal, while Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko are also out. Michail Antonio had a thigh problem, but has made the bench.





In central defence, Moyes selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as centre-backs, while Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs. Declan Rice and Mark Noble slot into midfield, while Sebastian Haller will lead the line with Robert Snodgrass and Manuel Lanzini providing width.







The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed tonight at Leicester, including Pablo Fornals, Albian Ajeti and Antonio.





West Ham United Team vs Leicester City



Randolph, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Haller



Substitutes: Martin, Reid, Balbuena, Sanchez, Fornals, Ajeti, Antonio

