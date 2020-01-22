Neil Lennon Eases Injury Fears Over Celtic Star After Win At Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has eased injury fears around Jeremie Frimpong after he was stretchered off in the Bhoys' 3-1 win at Kilmarnock.



Lennon's men pulled in front at Rugby Park through Odsonne Edouard in the 25th minute, while when Leigh Griffiths made it 2-0 in the 51st minute the visitors were cruising.













Kilmarnock did pull a goal back in the 66th minute, but Celtic struck again through Christopher Jullien in the 73rd minute to make absolutely sure of three points to retain their spot at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



The negative for Celtic was seeing full-back Frimpong stretchered off in stoppage time, with fears raised over a lengthy absence for the speedy youngster.





Lennon though has eased those fears and was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland: "It looks like it's not as bad as we first feared.







"He may or may not be available for the weekend."



The Celtic manager also gave his take on how Edouard and Griffiths linked up in attack and was pleased with what he saw.





"The link up play between Edouard and Griffiths was really good – it's not often teams come here and create that number of chances.



"Griffiths has had a long time out of the game but I know what he can do. He's such a clever player."



Frimpong had to be replaced by Moritz Bauer from the bench.

