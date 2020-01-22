XRegister
22/01/2020 - 11:40 GMT

Newcastle Risk Losing Ground In Valentino Lazaro Chase As RB Leipzig Sporting Director Heads To Italy

 




RB Leipzig have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of Newcastle United target Valentino Lazaro and the club’s sporting director is in Italy for talks with Inter and the player’s agent.

The midfielder is set to leave Inter in the winter window and his agent has been talking with several clubs over finding a new team for his client.  


 



Newcastle have been in conversations with the player’s camp and have agreed on a deal with Inter to sign Lazaro on a loan deal with an option to buy.

But the Magpies are losing ground in the race for Lazaro as Leipzig have been chipping away in their attempts to sign the player.
 


His agent was in Germany for talks with Leipzig and, according to Sky Italia, the club’s sporting director has now flown to Italy to continue the chase.



Leipzig are pushing ahead in their attempts to gain an edge over Newcastle and the club’s deal-maker has been sent to Italy to work out a deal.

He will be meeting Inter and the player’s agent in order to find an agreement for Lazaro’s move to Italy.
 


The Inter star has been a key target for Newcastle but for the moment they appear to be falling behind Leipzig in his pursuit.
 