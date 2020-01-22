No Way Ismaila Soro Does This – Former Celtic Star On Potential New Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Darren Jackson is of the view that potential new Hoops signing Ismaila Soro will not replace Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie in the side's midfield.



Having already landed Patryk Klimala this month, the Scottish Premiership champions are said to be close to the signing of Soro from Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda.













The Ivorian midfielder has completed a medical in Israel ahead of his move to Celtic Park, while paperwork is still ongoing, according to Bhoys manager Neil Lennon.



While the Celts are set to add a new defensive midfielder to their ranks, Jackson does not expect Soro to go directly in the starting eleven and replace the likes of Brown, McGregor and Christie.





The 53-year-old has pointed out that Tom Rogic has stepped up to the plate in the absence of Christie, but sees no mistake in strengthening the squad midway through the season.







"I don't think this boy [Soro] is going to come in and go into that midfield", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"There's no way he's going to play instead of Scott Brown, McGregor – and Christie has obviously been suspended and Rogic came in.





"Rogic played very well. So, I think they are covered but like any manager, you want players in."



Soro has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Bnei Yehuda this season and will be looking to catch Lennon's eye over the coming months.

