Player Set To Sign For Leeds United This Week, Whites Seeing Off Competition

Leeds United are edging towards signing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda this week despite interest from Italy.



Poveda is out of contract in the summer and his agent has been looking for a club for his client in the winter transfer window as well.













The 19-year-old winger has not taken the club’s decision to send him down to the Unde-23s well and wants to leave Manchester City this month.



Leeds have been working on signing him for several weeks, but he seemed Italy bound recently due to heavy interest from Torino.





The Italian side have reportedly been in talks with Manchester City, but according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites are inching closer towards signing the winger.







The negotiations between his agent, Leeds and Manchester City are at an advanced stage and the Championship club are confident of getting the deal done.



Poveda is claimed to be expected to sign a contract with Leeds by the end of the week.





Leeds are looking to sign the winger as a replacement for Jack Clarke, who returned to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

