XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/01/2020 - 13:39 GMT

Player Set To Sign For Leeds United This Week, Whites Seeing Off Competition

 




Leeds United are edging towards signing Manchester City winger Ian Poveda this week despite interest from Italy.

Poveda is out of contract in the summer and his agent has been looking for a club for his client in the winter transfer window as well.  


 



The 19-year-old winger has not taken the club’s decision to send him down to the Unde-23s well and wants to leave Manchester City this month.

Leeds have been working on signing him for several weeks, but he seemed Italy bound recently due to heavy interest from Torino.
 


The Italian side have reportedly been in talks with Manchester City, but according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites are inching closer towards signing the winger.



The negotiations between his agent, Leeds and Manchester City are at an advanced stage and the Championship club are confident of getting the deal done.

Poveda is claimed to be expected to sign a contract with Leeds by the end of the week.
 


Leeds are looking to sign the winger as a replacement for Jack Clarke, who returned to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.
 