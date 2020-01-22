XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/01/2020 - 23:04 GMT

Real Sociedad Set To Decide On Willian Jose Soon As Tottenham Talks Continue

 




Tottenham Hotspur do not want to pay Willian Jose's €70m release clause in the transfer window this month, with talks continuing with Real Sociedad, who will decide whether to sell soon, according to the Guardian

Spurs want to snap up a striker before the transfer window slams shut as they bid to cover the absence of talisman Harry Kane.


 



They have assessed a number of options and are now locked in talks with Real Sociedad in a bid to take Brazilian striker Jose to north London, as they look to negotiate a fee and avoid the buy-out clause figure.

Real Sociedad withdrew Jose from their squad for tonight's Spanish Cup meeting with Espanyol, with the player keen to know whether a move to Tottenham will happen.
 


However, there is no agreement for the 28-year-old to move yet and Tottenham do not want to pay Jose's release clause this month.



They are looking to find an agreement with Real Sociedad and discussions between the two sides are continuing, with it being claimed that the Spanish side will take a decision soon.

Jose has found the back of the net eight times in La Liga for Real Sociedad so far this season and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen on him.
 


On the pitch, Spurs registered a 2-1 win over Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night, with goals from Dele alli and Heung-Min Son.
 