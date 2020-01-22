Schalke Keen To Keep Everton Star But Eyeing Realistic Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke are prepared to put in an offer to Everton to keep Jonjoe Kenny at the club beyond the end of the season, but are aware signing him on a permanent basis might be a bridge too far.



The 22-year-old full-back has excelled since joining Schalke on loan for the season last summer and has been a key player for the Ruhr giants.













Kenny has started each of Schalke’s 18 league games this season and has been one of the best players on the pitch for the German side in the current campaign.



Schalke are already working on efforts to keep Kenny beyond the end of his current loan stint as they are desperate to keep hold of him at the club.





According to German magazine SportBild, the Bundesliga giants are preparing to sign the full-back on another loan deal from Everton in the summer.







He has a contract until 2022 with Everton and Schalke are aware that they do not have the finances to convince the Toffees to sell him.



Therefore, the club are working towards tabling another loan offer for the Englishman at the end of the season.





However, it will largely depend on whether Carlo Ancelotti has any plans for Kenny to be part of his Everton squad next season.

