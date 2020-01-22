XRegister
26 October 2019

22/01/2020 - 22:57 GMT

Steven Gerrard Dubs Performance of Rangers Star Against St Mirren Steady

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrarrd has dubbed Jon Flanagan's performance in the Gers' 1-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox "steady", while praising the defensive unit as a whole. 

Gerrard's men kept a clean sheet at Ibrox as a Jermain Defoe goal secured all three points against St Mirren and kept Rangers hot on Celtic's tail at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.


 



The Gers boss is delighted with how centre-backs Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic handled themselves throughout the game, while he also feels left-back Borna Barisic carried an attacking threat.

Flanagan was slotted into a settled back four at right-back due to the absence of James Tavernier and Gerrard feels he did well.
 


The Rangers boss was also pleased with the protection the defence received from the midfield three.



"It's another clean sheet", Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"I thought Connor and Niko were excellent. I thought Jon was steady and Borna kept asking questions from the left, so in terms of a back five I'm delighted.
 


"And I thought they got protection for the majority of the game from the midfield three in front", he added.

Rangers will now focus on recovery ahead of their weekend trip to Hearts as they look to continue to put pressure on Celtic and continue their good form.
 