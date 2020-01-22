There Was No Indication – Manager Shocked To Lose Rangers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston has revealed that the departure of Rangers youngster Robby McCrorie is a massive blow for his club, but says he understands why the Gers want their player to play in the Scottish Premiership.



The young goalkeeper, who spent the first half of the season at the Championship club, was recalled on Tuesday to allow him to go on loan to Premiership club Livingston and spend the rest of the season at the Almondvale Stadium.













McCrorie played a key role for the Doonhamers during the first half of the season, featuring in all 19 league games and kept five clean sheets.



The loss of the player for the business end of the season worries Johnston, who believes that it is a massive blow for the team and admits the development came completely out of the blue.





"Robby’s departure has been a bit of a shock to us as there was no indication that it was on the cards and everyone was happy with the arrangement", the manager told his club's official site.







"He has been fantastic for us since he arrived and Rangers were happy with the way he was progressing.



"We didn’t expect to lose him halfway through the season unless there was a crisis at Ibrox and he had to go back to play so to lose him now is a massive blow.





"However, like most loan deals there was a clause in his contract that he could be recalled and I can understand why Rangers want to give him the chance to play in the Premiership."



Rangers will be keen to now see how McCrorie performs in the more difficult nature of the Premiership.

