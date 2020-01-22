Tottenham Star’s Agent Set For Daniel Levy Meeting On Thursday

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen’s agent will meet Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy for crucial talks as the player looks to move to Inter this month.



Eriksen has already agreed terms on a contract with Inter but negotiations between the two clubs have not been easy and no agreement is yet in place between them.













Tottenham are not keen to lose the player for a fee less than a €20m figure, but Inter have been reluctant to pay such sum for someone who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.



Inter have been trying to convince Spurs to accept a compromise figure but their efforts yet to come to fruition.





According to Sky Italia, his agent will be in London tomorrow and will be meeting Levy for a crucial set of talks.







The Dane’s agent is trying to unlock the deal that will help Eriksen to move to Inter in the winter transfer window.



Tottenham are likely to ask the player to give up severence payments due to smooth the transfer.





Inter are hopeful that the meeting with the agent and Tottenham will finally find a solution for Eriksen’s move to Italy.

