West Ham Fail With Offer For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria have rejected a bid from West Ham United for former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, it has been claimed.



The 21-year-old midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough season at Sampdoria and has been a key part of their team in the current campaign.













His performances in Serie A have been raising eyebrows and there are suggestions that the Hammers have moved in with a bid to sign him in the winter window.



But according to Italian outlet sampnews24.it, the €14m bid did not cut the mustard for West Ham and Sampdoria have rejected the offer from the Hammers.





The Serie A side snared the midfielder away from Leeds in the summer of 2018 for a substantial fee and Vieira has grown in stature over the last 18 months.







The midfielder has finally been feeling more settled this season and his performances on the pitch have shown his growth over the last 18 months.



Sampdoria do not want to sell Englishman just yet and are keen to hold on to him until at least the end of the season.





But it remains to be seen whether Sampdoria can resist the temptation if they receive an improved bid from West Ham.

