West Ham United Dealt Transfer Blow In Chase For Serie A Star

West Ham United have been dealt a transfer blow with the news that Sampdoria have no intention of letting former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira leave this month.



Vieira, who joined Italian Serie A side Sampdoria from Leeds in the summer of 2018, has become a regular in Claudio Ranieri's preferred first eleven this season, making 17 league appearances so far.













While the Blucerchiati have won only four games with the 21-year-old in the team, the central midfielder has attracted interest from Premier League side West Ham.



The Hammers are claimed to have already seen a bid for Vieira turned down as David Moyes looks to reinforce his midfield options.





The Premier League side could return with another offer but, according to Italian news agency ANSA, Sampdoria consider Vieira to be unavailable for transfer this month.







Sampdoria rate Vieira highly and do not want to lose the midfielder in the middle of the season.



West Ham have been linked with a number of midfielders this month, including Joe Allen and Steven Nzonzi.





The clock is ticking down on the transfer window as the Hammers aim to bolster their squad against the threat of relegation.

