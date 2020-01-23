XRegister
23/01/2020 - 15:27 GMT

Arsenal Say No, Won’t Let Dani Ceballos End Loan

 




Arsenal are unwilling to allow Dani Ceballos to terminate his loan at the club, according to Spanish daily AS

Ceballos is unhappy about a lack of playing time with the Emirates Stadium outfit and wants to terminate his season-long loan from Real Madrid.


 



The Spanish midfielder is credited with making the request to leave, independently of parent club Real Madrid, who believe the situation is one that Arsenal and Ceballos must resolve amongst themselves.

However, in a blow for Ceballos, Arsenal have been clear that they are not willing to terminate the loan.
 


While the Real Madrid star is not central to Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal, the Gunners believe that with many games to come in the season it would be the wrong call to let Ceballos go.



And Ceballos will not receive a helping hand from Real Madrid, who do not intend to pressure Arsenal to change their mind.

Ceballos is desperate to be playing regularly in advance of Euro 2020 in the summer.
 


He fears that if his situation at Arsenal does not improve then he could miss out on Spain's Euro 2020 squad; it remains to be seen if Arsenal will have a rethink.
 