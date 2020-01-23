XRegister
X
23/01/2020 - 21:22 GMT

Beating Celtic Huge But It Means Nothing – Rangers Star Staying Grounded

 




Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has termed the Gers' win against Celtic last month the biggest day in his career at Ibrox, but believes the victory means nothing as there is work left to be done.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers registered a 2-1 win against arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership before going into the winter break last month.  


 



The victory, which was the Gers' first at Celtic Park in nine years, has put them on course to potentially beat the Bhoys to the league title.

Expressing his delight at the win against the Celtic, full-back Barisic has described it as the biggest day during his time as a Rangers player.
 


However, the Croatian has refused to get carried away with the victory at Parkhead, insisting that Rangers still have six months of hard work to do to win the title.



"That was a very huge day, probably the biggest in my Rangers career", Barisic said on Rangers TV.

"Very important win but that means nothing.
 


"We showed in the [Scottish League] Cup final that we play very good, that we can be competitive this year to win the league.

"But that's just one game. I'm very happy because we won the game but that means nothing.

"We have next five, six months to work very hard, to try and win every game and, at the end, to win the league."

Rangers currently sit second in the table and are two points behind Celtic, but can go atop if they win their game in hand.
 