Celtic Loanee Hails Exciting Prospect After Completing Move Away From Bhoys

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Jack Hendry is delighted to have joined Melbourne City on loan until the end of the season and is excited by the prospect of playing in Australia.



Australian A-League club Melbourne City confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old from Scottish champions Celtic on loan until the end the season on Wednesday.













City have signed Hendry as a replacement for Austrian centre-back Richard Windbichler, who has been sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury.



The loan move will give the Scotsman an opportunity to revive is career, having been frozen out at Parkhead, and the defender is relishing the challenge.





Expressing his delight at joining Melbourne City, Hendry has hailed the prospect of going to Australia and plying his trade in the A-League.







“I’m looking forward to the challenge of coming to Australia and continuing my development at Melbourne City”, Hendry told Melbourne City's official site.



“It’s an exciting prospect to come to another league across the globe and play football.





"And for the time I am at the club, I’m fully committed to achieving success at Melbourne City."



Hendry has made just one senior appearance for Celtic this term, coming on as a substitute against Partick Thistle in the quarter-final of the Scottish League Cup.

