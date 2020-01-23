Celtic Star Completes Genk Loan Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





KRC Genk have announced the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Eboue Kouassi from Scottish giants Celtic on loan until the end of the season.



The Ivory Coast defensive midfielder signed for Scottish Premiership side Celtic from Russian top flight club Krasnodar in the winter transfer window in 2017.













However, Kouassi, who signed a four-year contract with the Hoops, has failed to make an impact at Celtic Park, making just 22 appearances in three years.



The 22-year-old has not featured for Celtic in 15 months, having torn his cruciate ligament last season, and has fallen out-of-favour under Neil Lennon this term.



Official: Eboue Kouassi (Celtic) on loan to KRC Genk with option to buy him. pic.twitter.com/lp33LwFnRs — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 23, 2020



Belgian top flight club Genk have now confirmed the signing of Kouassi on loan until the end of the season with an option to purchase him permanently, should he impress.







The former Krasnodar star will be hopeful of reviving his career in the Belgian Pro League, having struggled to make an impact at Celtic.



Kouassi joined up with his new team-mates and started training with Genk earlier this week before the official announcement was made.





Genk have also revealed that they were interested in the Ivorian midfielder more than three years ago when he used to ply his trade for Krasnodar.

