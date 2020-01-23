XRegister
26 October 2019

23/01/2020 - 16:05 GMT

Claim From Italy: Deal Done, Newcastle United Win Valentino Lazaro Race

 




Newcastle United have won the race for Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Magpies have been working hard on a deal to take Lazaro to England this month after agreeing a loan with option to buy with Inter.


 



However, RB Leipzig are also keen on Lazaro and it had been claimed that they have overtaken Newcastle in the race due to the player's desire to play in Germany again; he had a spell at Hertha Berlin before joining Inter.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Lazaro is St James' Park bound on a loan with option to buy.
 


It is claimed that Newcastle have done the deal to sign the Austria international from Inter, with the total move, if it becomes permanent, coming in at the €24m to €25m mark.



Landing Lazaro would be a big boost for Magpies boss Steve Bruce and beating off RB Leipzig for the midfielder's signature seen as a coup.

Lazaro only joined Inter last summer from Hertha Berlin, but struggled to make an impact at the San Siro under Antonio Conte.
 


Inter are keen to trim their squad following the arrivals of Ashley Young and Victor Moses, while Christian Eriksen is also expected to be signed.
 