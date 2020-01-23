Crystal Palace In Talks To Sign Yannick Carrasco, Player’s Camp Cautious

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are holding talks with Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional as they attempt to sign winger Yannick Carrasco.



The Belgium international, who has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent years, is currently training on his own in Belgium as he bids to stay fit in the Chinese off-season.













Roy Hodgson's men have zeroed in on Carrasco and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, want to sign him from Dalian Professional on loan.



However, there is no agreement between the Premier League outfit and the Chinese top flight side yet.





The player is keen on turning out in the Premier League, but it is claimed his camp are cautious as Dalian Professional can be tough negotiators.







Carrasco, 26, made 25 appearances in the Chinese Super League last season for Dalian Professional and scored an impressive 17 goals, along with providing eight assists.



His contract at the Chinese club is due to run until the end of 2022.





Losing Carrasco would be a blow to Dalian Professional, who are managed by Rafael Benitez; the former Newcastle United boss also has Salomon Rondon and Marek Hamsik at his disposal in China.

