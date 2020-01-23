Everton Floated As Potential Option For Napoli Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could be a potential destination for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



Former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is now at the helm at Goodison Park and the experienced Italian tactician is an admirer of his former charge.













Ancelotti took Lozano to Napoli last summer from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and he put pen to paper to a five-year contract in southern Italy.



He has though failed to establish himself at Napoli and it is claimed that if his situation does not change by the summer then he will assess his options.





Several clubs could be willing to provide Lozano with a new home, with Ancelotti's Everton being listed as a potential destination.







The Everton boss was a driving force behind Lozano's signing from PSV Eindhoven.



Lozano has played just 707 minutes of football in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring twice and providing a single assist.





He has seen his game time dwindle at Napoli since Ancelotti left and Gennaro Gattuso took over as coach.

