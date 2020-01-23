XRegister
26 October 2019

23/01/2020 - 11:41 GMT

Everton Lodge Enquiry But Player Not Convinced By Goodison Park Move

 




Inter midfielder Matias Vecino is not convinced by the idea of moving to Everton, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti holds an interest in the midfielder, who is available to move on from Inter in this month's transfer window, and the Toffees have lodged an enquiry.


 



The Premier League side are keen to put themselves in the mix for Vecino, but the odds do not appear to be in their favour at present.

Vecino, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, is not currently convinced by the idea of joining Everton.
 


It remains to be seen if Ancelotti can convince Vecino to think again, but the midfielder is expected to have other options this month.



He has been linked with another Premier League side in Manchester United, who are claimed to have failed with a loan bid, while he could move to Napoli in a swap deal for midfielder Allan.

Inter are adding to the ranks this month and have already snapped up Ashley Young and Victor Moses.
 


They are bidding to bring in Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is also a target.
 