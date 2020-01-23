XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/01/2020 - 21:18 GMT

He’s Always Adding To His Game – Celtic Star Salutes Team-mate

 




Celtic skipper Scott Brown has heaped praise on Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard and believes the Frenchman is always adding things to his game.

The 21-year-old striker opened the scoring for Neil Lennon's side in their 3-1 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.  


 



With the goal against Killie, Edouard has taken his goalscoring tally in the league to 13 this season and Celtic captain Brown is delighted to have him firing on all cylinders as they go into the second half of the season.

The 34-year-old has heaped praise on Edouard's qualities as a striker and feels the Frenchman is constantly adding new strings to his bow.
 


"We all know how good Edouard is", Brown told a press conference.



"The touch and turns were brilliant and he’s always adding things to his game.

"It’s great to have him hitting form at the right time."
 


Another Celtic striker, Leigh Griffiths, was also on the scoresheet on Wednesday and Brown is glad to see the two frontmen linking up well.

"Everyone knows when Leigh gets the ball there’s a good chance he can score a goal and that’s his qualities", Brown said.

"Leigh and Odsonne have shown great link up play which has been good but it was a great team performance."

Celtic will now host Ross County on Saturday and it remains to be seen which striker Lennon opts to start.
 