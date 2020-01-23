He’s Always Adding To His Game – Celtic Star Salutes Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has heaped praise on Hoops striker Odsonne Edouard and believes the Frenchman is always adding things to his game.



The 21-year-old striker opened the scoring for Neil Lennon's side in their 3-1 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.













With the goal against Killie, Edouard has taken his goalscoring tally in the league to 13 this season and Celtic captain Brown is delighted to have him firing on all cylinders as they go into the second half of the season.



The 34-year-old has heaped praise on Edouard's qualities as a striker and feels the Frenchman is constantly adding new strings to his bow.





"We all know how good Edouard is", Brown told a press conference.







"The touch and turns were brilliant and he’s always adding things to his game.



"It’s great to have him hitting form at the right time."





Another Celtic striker, Leigh Griffiths, was also on the scoresheet on Wednesday and Brown is glad to see the two frontmen linking up well.



"Everyone knows when Leigh gets the ball there’s a good chance he can score a goal and that’s his qualities", Brown said.



"Leigh and Odsonne have shown great link up play which has been good but it was a great team performance."



Celtic will now host Ross County on Saturday and it remains to be seen which striker Lennon opts to start.

