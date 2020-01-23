Hull City Holding Firm On Newcastle United and Leeds United Target Jarrod Bowen

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City are sticking firm to their valuation of Jarrod Bowen in the face of interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United.



Bowen has been in impressive form in the Championship for the Tigers and though he is out of contract this summer, the club can trigger an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.













Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is a firm admirer of Bowen, while Leeds are also interested in adding the winger to the ranks at Elland Road and have been linked with a loan plus obligation to buy deal.



However, according to The Athletic, Hull are not budging from their valuation of Bowen, which suitors are reluctant to meet given his contractual situation.





It is claimed that interest in Bowen could go through to the end of the transfer window this month and it remains to be seen if Hull will switch their stance.







Bowen has scored 16 goals in 28 Championship appearances for Hull this season, along with chipping in with five assists.



The winger is considered key to the club's hopes of pushing for promotion to the Premier League, feeding in another reason why the Tigers are not prepared to see him depart easily.





Hull sit in 12th in the Championship standings at present, six points off the top six.

