I Figured Out The Rangers Mentality – Gers Star On Good Form Reason

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic believes good fitness levels and an understanding the mentality of the Light Blues have helped him perform well for the club this season.



The Croatian signed for Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer of 2018, but failed to make the left-back spot his own in his debut season at Ibrox, having struggled with adaptation and injuries.













However, Barisic has managed to bounce back this campaign, providing 14 assists across all competitions for Steven Gerrard's side so far.



In an attempt to describe how he has been playing at a high level this term, the 27-year-old has emphasised the importance of staying injury free and having a good pre-season.





Barisic is also of the opinion that understanding and getting accustomed to the mentality of Rangers as a club helped him come on leaps and bounds.







"There are a couple of things, but in the first place is that I'm fit now, that I have very good fitness, had very good pre-season with Rangers", Barisic told Rangers TV.



"It helps me a lot that I can play every three-four games, I used to play here.





"Of course, there are some other things. When I figured out the mentality here – that we need to win every game – all of these things help me to play all the time here."



Barisic, who has formed a partnership with Ryan Kent on the left flank, also heaped praise on the former Liverpool winger.



"Ryan Kent is a very, very good player", Barisic said.



"I think that everyone knows that it is easy when you play with a player like him.



"He has speed, agility, technique. So, I'm really pleased when I play with him."



Barisic has scored two goals and provided seven assists from his 16 Scottish Premiership games this season and has been linked with a move to Roma.

