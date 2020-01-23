La Liga Giants Mull Alfredo Morelos Move

Follow @insidefutbol





La Liga giants Sevilla are mulling a swoop for Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos, according to Sky Sports.



Morelos has continued to catch the eye at Rangers this season and he has already hit the back of the net on 28 occasions across all competitions.













Inter have been linked with an interest in Morelos, with the Nerazzurri stepping up their search for a new striker as they look to wrest the Serie A title away from Juventus.



Now Sevilla are on the scene and the Spanish side need to sign a new striker.





They allowed Javier Hernandez to complete a move to Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS earlier this week and are considering a swoop for Morelos.







Rangers have been clear that Morelos is not for sale this month.



Chairman Dave King stressed that even £40m would not be enough to snap up the Colombia international, but it remains to be seen how the Gers might react to a big bid.





Morelos could also be attracted by the prospect of playing his football in La Liga

