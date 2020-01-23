Leeds United Giving Target Medical Today, Deal Poised To Be Completed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are putting Ian Poveda through his medical checks today as they close in on the Manchester City winger, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have been facing competition from several Italian clubs for Poveda, who is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season.













Torino were pushing hard to land Poveda, but it appears Leeds have now beaten off the competition and are set to sign the 19-year-old wide-man.



Poveda will undergo a medical with Leeds today and barring any hitches, the Whites should finalise the signing of the player later today.





The move will take the form of a permanent transfer, though it is unclear how much Leeds will pay Manchester City for the winger.







Poveda is considered Championship ready by Leeds and will slot in to take the space left by the exit of Jack Clarke earlier this month.



Clarke was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds due to a lack of game time at Elland Road.





Poveda has made a senior team appearance for Manchester City, but was demoted back to the club's Under-23s earlier this season amid his contractual situation.

