23/01/2020 - 15:00 GMT

Leeds United Not Front-runners In Chase For Newcastle Target Jarrod Bowen

 




Leeds United are not front-runners to land Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, who is also a target for Newcastle United, according to the Sun

Bowen is in the final six months of his contract at Hull, but the Tigers can trigger an option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.


 



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is a firm admirer of Bowen and the Magpies have been credited with wanting to sign him, but Leeds have been considered to be the front-runners after claims of a loan plus obligation to buy in the event of promotion bid.

However, it is suggested that the Whites are not out in front in the chase for Bowen and are simply one of the sides in the mix.
 


Leeds are coming under big pressure to make attacking additions as they have only one senior striker available in the shape of Patrick Bamford.



They identified Southampton's Che Adams as their number one target, but Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has blocked his exit.

Leeds have been linked with other options, but Bowen has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season and landing the 23-year-old would be seen as a coup.
 


However, Leeds are only offering a loan fee and an obligation to make the transfer permanent if they win promotion, which may not appeal to Hull.
 