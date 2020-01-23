Liverpool With No Current Interest In Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have no interest in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa at present, according to BBC Sport (10:35).



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window, when he is expected to be plotting the defence of the club's Premier League crown.













Grealish has caught the eye at Aston Villa and could be on the move away from Villa Park before next season kicks off.



Liverpool have had the chance to sign the player in the past and their midfield has been accused by some of lacking creativity.





However, Liverpool do not currently hold an interest in Grealish, with an offer not on the agenda.







Grealish is currently in the midst of a relegation scrap with Aston Villa, who sit just two points and two places above the Premier League drop zone.



Dean Smith's side scored a key win on Tuesday evening when they edged out Watford 2-1 at Villa Park.





Grealish, in the number 10 shirt, clocked the full 90 minutes on front of over 40,000 fans.

