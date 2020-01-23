Newcastle Overtaken In Chase, Player’s Desire Decisive As RB Leipzig Close In

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have overtaken Newcastle United in the race for Valentino Lazaro, with the Inter player preferring a return to the Bundesliga over heading to St James' Park, it has been claimed in Italy.



Newcastle agreed a deal with Inter for Lazaro on the basis of an initial loan for a fee of €2m and then an option to buy in the summer for a further €20m.













RB Leipzig are also in the mix though and the player's agent has held talks with both Newcastle and the Bundesliga outfit.



The German league leaders are now pressing the accelerator on the deal and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, have overtaken Newcastle.





It is claimed that Lazaro would prefer to return to the Bundesliga, where he enjoyed success at Hertha Berlin and knows the league well.







Like Newcastle, RB Leipzig would look to sign Lazaro on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.



No official offer has yet been made to Inter, but the expectation is claimed to be that when it does come in the deal could be swiftly pushed through.





Lazaro picking RB Leipzig would be a blow to Newcastle, with boss Steve Bruce working hard to continue to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts this month.

