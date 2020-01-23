XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/01/2020 - 12:55 GMT

Newcastle United Thinking Long And Hard About 20-Year-Old’s Future

 




Newcastle United are trying to determine the best course forward for 20-year-old striker Elias Sorensen. 

The young hitman has been prolific for Newcastle at Under-23 level, but has now struggled in two loan spells away from St James' Park.


 



He spent time at both Blackpool and Carlisle United, but failed to get significant game time under his belt as other options were preferred.

Newcastle are now looking at what the best thing for Sorensen is, according to The Athletic, with a fresh loan spell or a period rebuilding his confidence in the Under-23s under consideration.
 


The Danish striker did not play for Newcastle in the FA Cup earlier this month, being an unused substitute, and meaning a new loan spell this season is possible.



The Magpies would want to be as certain as possible though that any new loan for Sorensen would be at the right club.

Newcastle cut short Sorensen's loan at League Two side Carlisle in December last year; the loan had been due to run for the season.
 


Sorensen has been capped by Denmark through to Under-21 level and joined Newcastle in 2016.
 