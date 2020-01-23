Newcastle United Thinking Long And Hard About 20-Year-Old’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are trying to determine the best course forward for 20-year-old striker Elias Sorensen.



The young hitman has been prolific for Newcastle at Under-23 level, but has now struggled in two loan spells away from St James' Park.













He spent time at both Blackpool and Carlisle United, but failed to get significant game time under his belt as other options were preferred.



Newcastle are now looking at what the best thing for Sorensen is, according to The Athletic, with a fresh loan spell or a period rebuilding his confidence in the Under-23s under consideration.





The Danish striker did not play for Newcastle in the FA Cup earlier this month, being an unused substitute, and meaning a new loan spell this season is possible.







The Magpies would want to be as certain as possible though that any new loan for Sorensen would be at the right club.



Newcastle cut short Sorensen's loan at League Two side Carlisle in December last year; the loan had been due to run for the season.





Sorensen has been capped by Denmark through to Under-21 level and joined Newcastle in 2016.

