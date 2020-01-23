Player Completes Leeds United Medical Ahead of Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City winger Ian Poveda has completed his medical check at Leeds United.



The Whites are keen to add a wide-man to the ranks following Jack Clarke being recalled from his loan spell by Tottenham Hotspur.













They have moved for Poveda, who is available to leave Manchester City, and have beaten off competition from several sides in Italy for his signature.



Poveda is now edging towards becoming a Leeds player and, according to The Athletic, has now completed his medical with the Whites.





Leeds are expected to make an announcement confirming Poveda's arrival soon.







Marcelo Bielsa's are not next in action until Tuesday night next week, when they play host to Millwall in a Championship clash.



It remains to be seen whether Poveda will be involved against Millwall as Leeds look to return to winning ways.





The Whites have lost their last three games, failing to score in any, leading to increased pressure on the club's only senior striker Patrick Bamford.

