26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/01/2020 - 21:52 GMT

Premier League Clubs Will Want Backup – Rangers Legend Hoping Gers Can Keep Star

 




Rangers legend Barry Ferguson expects Jermain Defoe to attract interest from Premier League clubs in the summer, but is hopeful that the Gers can keep him beyond his loan contract.

Veteran striker Defoe is nearing the end of his 18-year loan contract with Scottish Premiership side Rangers, having arrived at Ibrox from Bournemouth last January.  


 



Despite being 37 years old, the former English international has scored 16 goals across all competitions for the Light Blues so far this season.

Ex-Rangers star Ferguson believes Defoe is still a top centre-forward despite his age and recalled how he displayed his quality to score his goal against Hibernian in the league last month.
 


The 41-year-old expects Defoe to attract interest from Premier League clubs in the summer, but is hopeful that Rangers can keep hold of him.



"The guy has played at a top level. He is still for me a top striker", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"Look, he may not have the legs that he had before, but that game you see him in the picture there [against Hibernian] – I thought he was magnificent.
 


"His goal, his touch for the goal against Hibs was top class.

"So, I'd imagine the manager would be desperate to keep him.

"I understand there will be people, obviously, looking for a backup striker down in the Premier League, but I'm hopeful that Rangers will keep him."

Defoe has his loan contract with Rangers coming to an end in the summer and is out of contract with Bournemouth in the summer. 
 