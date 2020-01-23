XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/01/2020 - 22:44 GMT

Rennes In For West Ham Target, Making Case For France Return

 




Rennes have entered the race for Steven Nzonzi and are rivalling West Ham United for the midfielder's signature. 

Nzonzi has been on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but is set to spend the second half of the season at another club and is keen to move.


 



West Ham, who are desperately hunting a midfielder, have been in touch with Nzonzi's entourage to register their interest in taking the player to the London Stadium.

However, they now have another team to deal with in the race for Nzonzi as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes have entered the mix.
 


Rennes have been in touch to find out about whether they could sign Nzonzi on loan.



The French side believe they have a compelling argument for Nzonzi, with the opportunity to battle for a European spot in Ligue 1 and the opportunity to catch the eye of France coach Didier Deschamps ahead of Euro 2020.

Rennes sit a lofty third in the Ligue 1 standings, four points clear of fourth placed Nantes and inside the Champions League spots.
 


Spanish side Celta Vigo also hold an interest in Nzonzi.

The midfielder last played for Galatasaray in December.
 