Rennes In For West Ham Target, Making Case For France Return

Rennes have entered the race for Steven Nzonzi and are rivalling West Ham United for the midfielder's signature.



Nzonzi has been on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but is set to spend the second half of the season at another club and is keen to move.













West Ham, who are desperately hunting a midfielder, have been in touch with Nzonzi's entourage to register their interest in taking the player to the London Stadium.



However, they now have another team to deal with in the race for Nzonzi as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes have entered the mix.





Rennes have been in touch to find out about whether they could sign Nzonzi on loan.







The French side believe they have a compelling argument for Nzonzi, with the opportunity to battle for a European spot in Ligue 1 and the opportunity to catch the eye of France coach Didier Deschamps ahead of Euro 2020.



Rennes sit a lofty third in the Ligue 1 standings, four points clear of fourth placed Nantes and inside the Champions League spots.





Spanish side Celta Vigo also hold an interest in Nzonzi.



The midfielder last played for Galatasaray in December.

