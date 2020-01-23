XRegister
23/01/2020 - 10:15 GMT

Southampton Want Profit On Jannik Vestergaard To Sanction Leicester Deal

 




Leicester City will have to fork out more than £18m to land Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard before the transfer window slams shut, according to the Southern Daily Echo

Brendan Rodgers is interested in adding the centre-back to the ranks at the King Power Stadium and Leicester have been linked with a £15m move for his services after lodging an enquiry.


 



Southampton however are not keen on letting Vestergaard depart St Mary's this month as he is viewed by the club as a solid squad option.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have no need to sell the defender and it is claimed they would want to be offered a profit on the £18m they forked out to sign him in 2018.
 


The centre-back joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018, but has struggled to lock down a starting spot in Hasenhuttl's side.



However, the Austrian tactician is reluctant to lose Vestergaard and the defender started on Tuesday night in Southampton's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers is willing to splash a substantial fee to land Vestergaard this month, but Southampton would need a profit to sanction the deal.
 


Vestergaard, 27, has been capped on 16 occasions by Denmark at international level and was part of the country's squad at the 2018 World Cup.
 