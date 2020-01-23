XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/01/2020 - 19:01 GMT

Takumi Minamino On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Nuno's Wolves side in an away league encounter at Molineux this evening.  

Jurgen Klopp's side eased past Manchester United at the weekend and head to face Wolves still unbeaten in the Premier League and with a 13-point lead over Manchester City, and two games in hand.
 

 



Klopp must again make do without Naby Keita, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri; the Swiss is wanted by Roma and Sevilla, but Liverpool insist he will not leave.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs.
 


Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the central defensive pairing, while Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play. In attack, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah start.



If Liverpool need to make changes then Klopp has options on the bench, including Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Williams, Origi, Matip, Jones
 