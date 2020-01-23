Tottenham Hotspur Defender Interesting Host of Premier League Sides

Follow @insidefutbol





Six Premier League clubs hold an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose before the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News (8:32am).



The England international has largely fallen out-of-favour at Tottenham, having made just three Premier League appearances since Jose Mourinho took over as head coach.













Rose has only started one game under the Portuguese tactician – against Liverpool earlier this month – and has seen Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga start ahead of him at left-back in recent weeks.



The 29-year-old Englishman has his contract with the Spurs coming to an end in the summer of 2021, but could be on his way out of the club before that.





He is not short of suitors as it is claimed that six Premier League sides hold an interest in securing Rose's services.







Tottenham may well receive proposals for Rose before the window slams shut later this month and will have a decision to make.



Newcastle United, who received a heavy blow following the injury of Jetro Willems, have been recently linked with the left-back.





However, it remains to be seen if the Magpies are among the six clubs to have expressed interest in Rose this month.

