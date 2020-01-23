West Ham United Showing Interest In Udinese Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are showing interest in Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana.



Hammers boss David Moyes saw his side thrashed by Leicester City 4-1 on Wednesday night and the Scot has picked up only four of a possible 12 points since he returned to the helm at the London Stadium.













Moyes wants reinforcements before the transfer window closes and the club's hunt has taken to bolster their manager's midfield them to north east Italy.



The Hammers are showing interest in Udinese's midfielder Fofana, according to Sky Italia.





The 24-year-old is no stranger to English football after spending time in the youth ranks at Manchester City and enjoying a loan spell at Craven Cottage with Fulham.







If West Ham want to take Fofana back to England then they will have to dig deep though as Udinese are claimed to value the midfielder at the €20m mark.



West Ham are also running out of time in the transfer window to put a deal for Fofana in place.





They have also been linked with two other midfielders on the books at Italian clubs in the shape of Roma's Steven Nzonzi and Sampdoria's Ronaldo Vieira.

