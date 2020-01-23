Wolves Could Snap Up Target By Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers are edging closer to signing Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence and could get the deal done by the weekend, according to The Athletic.



Wolves have had a solid campaign so far, with the side enjoying good runs in both Premier League and Europe, and will want to end the season in similar fashion.













Nuno Espirito Santo has set his eyes on adding depth to his squad before the winter transfer window slams shut and Wolves want to do business in Greece.



The English top-flight side have been linked with Olympiacos' 24-year-old Portuguese winger Podence and are pushing to land him.





Wolves are now edging closer to the signing of the former Sporting Lisbon man.







It is suggested that the club could strike a deal and complete the signing of Podence by the weekend.



The right-footed winger can comfortably play on either flank and is expected to compete with the likes of Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto for a starting role.

