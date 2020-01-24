AC Milan Looking For Discount On Championship Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have been made aware about the asking price of Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, but the Rossoneri are not prepared to meet the figure and are seeking a discount.



Wigan signed the United States international from Everton on a loan deal in 2018 before converting it into a permanent transfer last summer.













The 22-year-old has been ever-present in the Wigan starting eleven this season in the Championship and his performances have been noted by clubs in England and Europe.



Robinson has been on the radar of several English clubs, but AC Milan are the ones who are prepared to make a concrete move to try and sign him in the winter window.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri have been made aware that Wigan are prepared to accept a fee in the region of €15m for Robinson this month.







AC Milan are not prepared to pay such a figure, but have continued to work on convincing Wigan to give them a significant discount.



The Serie A giants rate the United States International highly and are prepared put in the hard yards to reach a compromise with Wigan.





Wigan are under no pressure to sell and may be unlikely to accept a cut-price fee for an important player in the middle of the season.

