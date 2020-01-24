XRegister
24/01/2020 - 22:21 GMT

Celtic Only Place I Want To Play – Bhoys Star

 




Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Hoops and is hopeful of contributing to Neil Lennon's side in the second half of the season.

The 29-year-old has starred in both of the Bhoys' games following the winter break so far, scoring a goal each against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup and Kilmarnock in the league.  


 



While Griffiths largely remained on the fringes of Lennon's side in the first half of the campaign, he has made a strong start to the second half.

The Scotsman is hopeful that he has managed to show that he wants to be part of the Hoops squad and has caught the eye of the manager as he looks to prove his worth at Celtic Park.
 


Griffiths has also addressed the recent suggestions that linked him with a move away from Parkhead by making it clear that he does intend to leave the club.



"I felt sharp", Griffiths told Celtic TV.

"I think, going over there, you need to put in that extra bit to try and catch the manager's eye and show him that you still want to be a part of the squad.
 


"There's been a lot of talk of maybe me going out on loan or getting sold, but there's only one place I want to play and that's here.

"I think I have done myself justice in Dubai and try to take that form in training back over here."

Griffiths has scored five goals and provided two assists from his 20 appearances across all competitions this season.
 