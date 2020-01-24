Chelsea Star’s Entourage Convinced Stamford Bridge Exit Will Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





The entourage of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud are convinced that the Frenchman will join Inter by the end of the transfer window.



Giroud has already agreed a contract with Inter and has been waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement over a fee.













The striker has rejected overtures and offers from other clubs and has made it clear that he only wants to join the Serie A giants in the winter window.



But Inter have been waiting to offload players before they can produce the funds required to sign the striker by the end of the month.





According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the representatives of the striker convinced that eventually, Inter will sign their client by the end of the transfer window.







Giroud has been insistent on joining Inter and his entourage are confident that the deal will eventually go through in the coming days.



Inter remain keen to sign Giroud as well but it still depends on their ability to offload Matteo Politano before they can move for the Frenchman.





The striker is waiting patiently for Inter to make a concrete move for him and work out a deal with Chelsea to sign him.

