Edinson Cavani Rejects Manchester United Approach

Edinson Cavani has turned down an approach from Manchester United.



The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attacking options in this month's transfer window and have been linked with a host of players.













Uruguay international Cavani, who is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, has appeared on Manchester United's radar.



However, the Red Devils have now failed with an approach, according to French outlet Soccer Link, despite the Premier League giants matching the contract offer Atletico Madrid have made to Cavani.





Cavani has turned down an approach from the Red Devils and made clear that he has his heart set on joining Atletico Madrid.







The Spanish giants have so far been unable to agree a fee with PSG for Cavani, but they do have an agreement on a contract worth €12m plus bonuses.



The experienced striker has also been linked with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, but he appears to be ready to snub the chance to play Premier League football.





PSG are claimed to be looking for in excess of €25m to let Cavani leave this month and have turned down two Atletico Madrid offers.

