Juventus Step Up Work To Sell Everton Target Emre Can

Juventus are working on selling Everton target Emre Can, but potential buyers Borussia Dortmund are tipped to need to sell before they can meet the Bianconeri's asking price.



Can joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2018 following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool.













However, the Germany international has fallen badly out of favour in Turin this season and has made just eight Serie A appearances; he was not registered by Juventus in their Champions League squad.



Juventus deal-maker Fabio Paratici is now working hard to sell Can, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, having stepped up his efforts by travelling to Milan.





It is claimed the midfielder is willing to accept a reduced salary to leave Juventus before the window closes.







Can has been linked with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton this month, but it is Dortmund who are considered the front-runners to sign him.



However, in a boost for Everton, Dortmund are tipped to need to first shift Paco Alcacer off the books to afford Can.





Juventus want a €30m fee to sell Can this month, but Dortmund need to bring in cash to complete the deal.

