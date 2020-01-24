XRegister
24/01/2020 - 16:35 GMT

Leeds United Facing Championship Competition For Jean-Kevin Augustin

 




Nottingham Forest are also in the chase with Leeds United for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin heading towards the last week of the transfer window.

Leeds are in the market for a striker and Southampton star Che Adams has been their top target this month.  


 



But the Whites have failed with three bids for the Saints striker, and Southampton have resisted selling despite Leeds committing to paying £20m if they are promoted this season.

Leeds are claimed to have turned their attention towards RB Leipzig’s Jean-Kevin Augustin, who is on loan at Monaco, and are working on a deal to take him to Elland Road.
 


But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are not the only Championship side chasing Augustin as Nottingham Forest are also interested in the former Paris Saint-Germain man.



Nottingham Forest are also in the promotion race and are looking to bring in a striker to give them a further impetus in the second half of the season.

RB Leipzig and Monaco are not against the move if either of the Championship clubs make an offer which works for all parties.
 


Nottingham Forest have former France star Sabri Lamouchi at the helm, which they will hope counts in their favour with the manager's countryman.

The 22-year-old hitman is also interesting Nice, Saint-Etienne and Rennes.
 